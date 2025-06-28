Lyari Expressway-III

Policy recommendations: The NHA should prioritize implementing digital toll collection systems similar to FWO’s M-Tag technology. This would address commuter concerns about delays while potentially improving revenue collection efficiency.

The initial investment in digital infrastructure could be offset by operational savings and improved user satisfaction.

A phased implementation approach could begin with dedicated lanes for digital payments, gradually expanding as adoption increases. This would allow system testing while maintaining current operations during the transition period. Transparency in toll utilisation would also strengthen public confidence.

Regular reporting on how toll revenues translate into infrastructure improvements would provide accountability and justify future rate adjustments.

Alternative management models: Should the NHA find digital modernization challenging within current operational frameworks, exploring alternative management models merits consideration.

The FWO’s demonstrated competence in highway management and digital systems implementation suggests potential benefits from management transfer or partnership arrangements. Provincial involvement through the Sindh government could provide additional oversight and ensure alignment with local business community needs.

Regional authorities often demonstrate greater responsiveness to local stakeholder concerns than federal agencies. Public-private partnerships might also offer solutions, bringing private sector efficiency to public infrastructure management while maintaining public ownership and oversight.

