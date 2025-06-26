AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Opinion Print 2025-06-26

Lyari Expressway-I

Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

Modernizing payment systems could address commuter concerns while improving revenue efficiency. The Lyari Expressway toll structure has undergone significant adjustments in recent months, with rates increasing from Rs 30 to Rs 70 — representing a 133 percent rise over an eight-month period.

While the National Highway Authority (NHA) cites infrastructure maintenance and improvement costs as justification for these increases, the implementation reveals a fundamental disconnect between modern transportation management practices and ground realities faced by Karachi’s business community and daily commuters.

The economic cost of inefficiency: the current manual toll collection system presents a compelling case study in operational inefficiency. During peak business hours - particularly morning office start times and evening shift changes - thousands of commuters experience delays ranging from 15 to 30 minutes solely for toll payment processing. This translates to significant economic losses across multiple sectors.

For Karachi’s business ecosystem, these delays represent more than mere inconvenience. Late arrivals affect productivity, increase fuel consumption during idle periods, and create cascading delays throughout supply chains. When port city operations depend on timely movement of goods and personnel, every minute lost in toll queues has measurable economic impact.

The financial implications extend beyond individual businesses. Transportation costs ultimately factor into product pricing, affecting competitiveness in both domestic and export markets. In an economy where efficiency gains can provide crucial advantages, maintaining antiquated toll collection methods represents a missed opportunity for systemic improvement.

Farooq Mustafa Chaudhry (Karachi)

