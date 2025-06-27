AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Opinion

Lyari Expressway-II

Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

Digital solutions: Pakistan already possesses successful digital toll collection infrastructure. The Frontier Works Organization’s M-Tag system on major highways demonstrates that automated toll collection is not only feasible but operationally superior.

The technology reduces processing time, minimizes human error, improves revenue collection accuracy, and provides valuable traffic data for infrastructure planning. International best practices further support digital transformation. Electronic toll collection systems worldwide have demonstrated reduced operational costs, improved traffic flow, and enhanced user satisfaction.

Countries with similar economic profiles have successfully implemented such systems, suggesting that technological barriers are minimal. The business case for digital implementation becomes even stronger when considering revenue optimization.

Automated systems reduce collection costs, minimize revenue leakage, and provide real-time financial monitoring capabilities that manual systems cannot match. Infrastructure maintenance challenges: While toll increases may be justified by rising maintenance costs, current service delivery raises questions about resource allocation effectiveness.

Lyari Expressway-I

Commuters report persistent issues with road cleaning, street lighting, and safety infrastructure maintenance. Most critically, safety barriers along elevated sections have been compromised, creating potential liability issues for the authority.

The expressway’s elevated bridge design requires particular attention to safety protocols. Missing or damaged barriers pose significant risks, especially given the 50-100 feet height differential above water channels. Addressing these safety concerns should be integral to any toll adjustment strategy.

From a business continuity perspective, reliable infrastructure reduces transportation risks and associated insurance costs. Companies operating vehicle fleets particularly benefit from well-maintained highways with proper safety features.

Farooq Mustafa Chaudhry

Karachi

