Murtaza Ali joins IAMTN Advisory Board

KARACHI: Murtaza Ali, President of JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading digital financial services platform, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN). This historic appointment marks him as the first and only Pakistani to serve on the board of this prestigious global body, which is dedicated to advancing cross-border payments and fostering financial inclusion worldwide.

IAMTN is the leading global trade association for the cross-border payments industry. The organization plays a pivotal role in transforming international money transfers, promoting transparency, and driving innovation in financial services.

Veronica Studsgaard, Founder and Chair at IAMTN, welcomed Murtaza Ali to the board, expressing her enthusiasm about his appointment: “We are delighted to have Murtaza Ali join the IAMTN Advisory Board. His extensive experience in digital financial services and his deep understanding of Pakistan’s remittance and payments ecosystem will bring invaluable insights to our organization. We look forward to working with him to advance IAMTN’s mission of fostering innovation, financial inclusion, and collaboration in cross-border payments.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025