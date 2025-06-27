AIRLINK 144.49 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.11%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.44%)
FCCL 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
FFL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.46%)
FLYNG 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.17%)
HUBC 139.53 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.57%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
MLCF 84.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.55%)
OGDC 219.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.79%)
PACE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
PAEL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
PPL 170.57 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.55%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.93%)
SSGC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
SYM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.7%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
YOUW 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.09%)
BR100 12,611 Increased By 160.7 (1.29%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 545.4 (1.45%)
KSE100 123,454 Increased By 1407.7 (1.15%)
KSE30 37,683 Increased By 480.9 (1.29%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar hovers near 3-1/2-year low as traders wager on US rate cut

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2025 11:07am

SINGAPORE: The U.S dollar wobbled on Friday, hovering near its lowest level in 3-1/2 years against the euro and sterling, as traders wagered on deeper U.S. rate cuts while awaiting trade deals ahead of a July deadline for President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

With the geopolitical tremors of the Israel-Iran conflict in the rear view after a ceasefire that appeared to be holding, market focus this week has been on U.S. monetary policy.

The prospect of Trump announcing the next Federal Reserve chair, expected to be more dovish, earlier than usual to undermine the current Chair Jerome Powell has raised the odds of the central bank cutting rates.

Powell, whose term ends in May, was also interpreted as being more dovish this week in testimony to U.S. Congress, adding to expectations of more rate cuts. Traders are now pricing in 64 basis points (bps) of easing this year versus 46 bps expected on Friday.

“The sooner a replacement is announced for Powell, the sooner he could be perceived to be a ‘lame duck’,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Trump has not decided on a replacement for Powell and a decision is not imminent, a person familiar with the White House’s deliberations told Reuters on Thursday.

“For now, expectations President Trump will choose a more dovish chair will keep downward pressure on FOMC pricing and the USD,” CBA’s Kong said.

Dollar down against euro, sterling

Trump has repeatedly attacked Powell and called for rate cuts this year, stoking investor worries about the slow erosion of U.S. central bank’s independence and credibility.

The euro eased to $1.16885 after hitting $1.1745 in the previous session, its highest since September 2021. Sterling last fetched $1.3725, just below the October 2021 top of $1.37701 touched on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. unit versus six other currencies, was lingering near its lowest since March 2022 at 97.398, on course for a 2% decline in June, its sixth straight month in the red.

The index has dropped more than 10% this year as Trump’s tariffs stoke U.S. growth worries, leading investors to look for alternatives.

The yen was slightly weaker at 144.56 a dollar, while the Swiss franc was last at 0.8013 a dollar, perched near its strongest level in a decade.

Tariff deadline looms

Investor are also looking for signs of progress on new trade deals ahead of the July 9 deadline for Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs as nations scramble to get an agreement over the line.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday the EU should do a “quick and simple” trade deal with the United States rather than a “slow and complicated” one.

A White House official said the U.S. has reached an agreement with China on how to expedite rare earths shipments to the United States.

The U.S. dollar’s weakness pushed the Australian dollar , often considered a risk proxy, to a seven-month high of $0.6564 on Thursday. It last fetched $0.65435 on Friday and was set for a 1.6% gain for the week, its strongest week since early April.

Emerging market currencies also got a lift from the beaten-down U.S. dollar, with the Taiwan dollar surging to its strongest level since April 2022.

“Everyone is selling U.S. dollars - foreign investors are selling, and exporters are selling too,” a Taiwan based trader told Reuters. “Even now, we have big clients who sold their U.S. dollar positions early this morning.”

The next key event for markets will be the release of the core PCE price index in the U.S. on Friday, which could offer additional clues on the Fed’s rate trajectory.

“A softer print can potentially reinforce recent dovish Fed rhetoric and further dovish repricing cannot be ruled out,” said Christopher Wong, currency strategist at OCBC. “This should also add to broad USD weakness.”

Dollar US dollar Dollar rate Dollar's rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar hovers near 3-1/2-year low as traders wager on US rate cut

KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points in early trade

COAS Asim Munir emphasizes inter-institutional unity for Pakistan’s strategic progress

Intra-day update: rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

Pakistan Oilfields Limited strikes hydrocarbons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil set to log steepest weekly decline in two years as war premium vanishes

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Read more stories