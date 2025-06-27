AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
FCCL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 56.54 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (3.31%)
HUBC 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.43%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 217.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PPL 167.96 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.79%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.49%)
PTC 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.15%)
SEARL 86.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.55%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.02%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.5%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 52.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-3.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.14%)
BR100 12,450 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.57%)
BR30 37,666 Decreased By -206.3 (-0.54%)
KSE100 122,046 Decreased By -715.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 37,202 Decreased By -182.4 (-0.49%)
Jun 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-27

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif strongly condemned Israel’s unconstitutional and unprovoked attacks on Iran, and urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as he addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting held in China.

Calling terrorism a global challenge, the minister emphasised that it must not be exploited for political purposes. “Terrorism affects all societies and must be confronted collectively, without being politicised,” he said. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering condemnation of all forms of terrorism and stressed the need for accountability of not only the perpetrators but also their financiers and protectors.

Turning attention to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, Asif expressed deep concern over the Israeli brutality in the Middle East and called on the international community to act urgently. “Attacks on Palestinians must stop, and a ceasefire must be enforced immediately,” he stressed.

Threat of wider war in ME is real: Asif

The defence minister also highlighted long-standing unresolved disputes such as Palestine and Kashmir as persistent threats to global peace and security. He advocated for dialogue, mediation, and diplomacy as the only viable path towards resolving these crises and urged the global community to play an active role in ending these conflicts.

Addressing fellow SCO members, Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, stability, and cooperation, and assured that Islamabad would continue to uphold the United Nations Charter, the SCO principles, and international law. He also underlined that peace in Afghanistan remains crucial for regional stability and SCO’s vision.

In a significant development during the SCO meeting, India found itself diplomatically isolated, as member states refused to support its attempt to link the Pahalgam incident to Pakistan, according to credible diplomatic sources.

India’s efforts to include the Pahalgam episode in the joint communiqué were unsuccessful, with no other SCO member endorsing New Delhi’s stance. As a result, India reportedly declined to sign the joint declaration, sources revealed.

Diplomats observed that India appeared completely isolated, particularly as all SCO member countries condemned Israeli aggression against Iran, while India maintained a divergent position, further alienating itself from the collective stance.

Analysts say the final joint statement clearly reflected India’s diplomatic isolation within the regional bloc, highlighting a growing disconnect between New Delhi and other member nations on key international issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ceasefire Khawaja Asif SCO Gaza ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to present Rs203.34bn supplementary, excess grants in NA today

PM commends economic team

Non-filers: Banks to restrict cash withdrawals above set limit

SBP’s reserves drop over $2bn in a week on major debt repayments

Key amendments made to Finance Bill: Tax fraud arrests only post-inquiry

IED rates ADB’s 5-year CAP for Pakistan as highly successful

Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

Bandial had sought increase in number of SC judges: CB

Palestine, IIOJK: Pakistan concerned over systemic torture

Read more stories