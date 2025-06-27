Asif calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif strongly condemned Israel’s unconstitutional and unprovoked attacks on Iran, and urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as he addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting held in China.

Calling terrorism a global challenge, the minister emphasised that it must not be exploited for political purposes. “Terrorism affects all societies and must be confronted collectively, without being politicised,” he said. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering condemnation of all forms of terrorism and stressed the need for accountability of not only the perpetrators but also their financiers and protectors.

Turning attention to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, Asif expressed deep concern over the Israeli brutality in the Middle East and called on the international community to act urgently. “Attacks on Palestinians must stop, and a ceasefire must be enforced immediately,” he stressed.

Threat of wider war in ME is real: Asif

The defence minister also highlighted long-standing unresolved disputes such as Palestine and Kashmir as persistent threats to global peace and security. He advocated for dialogue, mediation, and diplomacy as the only viable path towards resolving these crises and urged the global community to play an active role in ending these conflicts.

Addressing fellow SCO members, Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, stability, and cooperation, and assured that Islamabad would continue to uphold the United Nations Charter, the SCO principles, and international law. He also underlined that peace in Afghanistan remains crucial for regional stability and SCO’s vision.

In a significant development during the SCO meeting, India found itself diplomatically isolated, as member states refused to support its attempt to link the Pahalgam incident to Pakistan, according to credible diplomatic sources.

India’s efforts to include the Pahalgam episode in the joint communiqué were unsuccessful, with no other SCO member endorsing New Delhi’s stance. As a result, India reportedly declined to sign the joint declaration, sources revealed.

Diplomats observed that India appeared completely isolated, particularly as all SCO member countries condemned Israeli aggression against Iran, while India maintained a divergent position, further alienating itself from the collective stance.

Analysts say the final joint statement clearly reflected India’s diplomatic isolation within the regional bloc, highlighting a growing disconnect between New Delhi and other member nations on key international issues.

