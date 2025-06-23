AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

Threat of wider war in ME is real: Asif

APP Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with neighbouring Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan condemns the attacks carried out by Israel and is gravely concerned about the potential for further escalation in the region.

“The threat of a wider war in the Middle East is real,” he warned, calling for an immediate end to the hostilities.

He stated that the recent crisis has revitalized Pakistan-Iran relations, with brotherly ties growing stronger.

“Our bilateral relationship has deepened further in the face of regional challenges,” he added.

Offering his analysis on the situation, he said, “Israel’s existence poses a continuous threat to regional peace. The concept of peace with Israel is inherently contradictory.”

He asserted that Israel’s so-called invincibility has been badly exposed. “The spirits of the people of Gaza remains unshaken like rock solid.”

He emphasized that Israel must abandon the illusion that bombing Muslim populations will crush their willpower. “That is not going to happen,” he said.

Commenting on India’s stance, he noted that India believed its international influence was substantial, but its rejection of US mediation reflects a weakness in global diplomacy.

He further added that the illusion of Indian military and diplomatic supremacy had faded. “Their myths have collapsed.”

