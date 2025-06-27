Rubio tells PM: US seeks Pakistan’s help for ME peace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that during their warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister appreciated President Trump’s bold and decisive leadership that led to the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. He also thanked Secretary Rubio for the key role played by the US in the Pakistan-India ceasefire.

The Prime Minister and Secretary Rubio agreed to continue working closely to strengthen Pakistan-US relations particularly through enhanced trade. While exchanging views on the current situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for bringing peace to the Middle East.