Seminar on wood identification, export procedures held

SWAT: The E&M Division-II of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised a seminar titled “Wood Identification, Quality Assessment and Export Procedures” at the Government College of Technology (GCT). The event was held in collaboration with the Government College of Technology, Swat, Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Furniture Association, Swat. It drew strong participation from prominent representatives of the region’s furniture sector.

The seminar commenced with inaugural remarks and was followed by technical presentations as well as question-and-answer session. In their opening addresses, Amir Zeb, Principal, GCT Swat; Naseem ur Rehman, Chairman (IMC), Swat; Haroon Mehboob, Ex-President, Swat CCI; Lateef-ur-Rehman, Associate Professor, GCT Swat; and Umar Muhammad, President, Furniture Association Swat highlighted the key challenges faced by the local furniture industry in promoting business growth and boosting exports.

The technical session featured three informative presentations. Dr. Zahid Rauf and Dr. Tanveer Hussain from the Pakistan Forest Institute shared expert insights on wood identification and quality assessment.

