PARTLY FACETIOUS: Theatre is not always make believe

“So Tarar says during meetings of standing committees as well as in parliament the Opposition keeps on seeking a meeting or bail or release of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless – forums that are not empowered to take these decisions and…”

“Even after the implementation of the twenty-sixth or was it twenty seventh constitutional amendment.”

“Hey shut up, do not, I repeat, do not turn the page.”

“I am too down the ladder - I can’t even get a view of the book, leave alone be able to turn a page, for Pete’s sake!”

“That I knew, but you know as well as I, that it’s precisely the people who are way down the ladder with no knowledge of the location of the book who make these unconscionable forays into the realm of…of…”

“Theatre?”

“It’s not theatre, not make believe, it’s the realm of muscle.”

“Well, theatre is not always make believe – I mean, there are some plays based on true events of the past…”

“Lord, you are stupid. This is not theatre., let me see if I can come up with a description that someone like you can relate to– it’s more like….like…reality television, it’s all real time and so the historical play has yet to be written.”

“Reality television as in our state run television that the taxpayers’…..”

“Oh that brings me back to what I began by saying – the Tarar who made these remarks in the assembly was not the bearded man with a piercing voice but the Law Minister and for your information they are not related.”

“I know that, the Law Minister reckons he is on reality television, but the Information Tarar knows he is on a recorded programme.”

“That’s because the former writes his own script, while the latter follows the script that is given to him.”

“Hmmmm.”

“Please for your sake and mine let that pass, don’t dissect it or…”

“Gotcha, one question: do you think the current dispensation is here to stay?”

“That’s the plan my friend – and…and the answer will only be revealed when….when…”

“Humpty Dumpty falls on the ground.”

“A nursery rhyme not quoted much, as in our realm the Humpty Dumptys are easily put together again.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

