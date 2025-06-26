AIRLINK 144.31 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.4%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
CPHL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FLYNG 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.41%)
HUBC 138.65 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.71%)
HUMNL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.12%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
MLCF 84.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.45%)
OGDC 219.69 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.84%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
PAEL 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.90 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.36%)
PRL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.32%)
PTC 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SEARL 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
SSGC 42.49 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.07%)
SYM 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TPLP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
TRG 53.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.41%)
WAVESAPP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.61%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,972 Increased By 99 (0.26%)
KSE100 122,701 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.05%)
KSE30 37,374 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.03%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bonds flat as sell-off stalls after pricing in RBI liquidity plan

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2025 11:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds were flat in early trading on Thursday, as investors took a breather after news of the central bank’s cash withdrawal plan to tweak liquidity triggered a sell-off.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.2839% as of 10:30 a.m. IST, compared with the previous close of 6.2873%.

The five-year 6.75% 2029 bond was not traded; it closed at 6.0264% in the last session.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“The news on VRRR halted a bullish momentum - those who had built positions at the start of the week took a beating,” a trader with a primary dealership said. “We will now wait for Friday’s auction to take a view, and volumes may remain muted till then.”

New Delhi is set to sell bonds worth 360 billion rupees ($4.19 billion) on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction worth 1 trillion rupees the same day to tweak banking system liquidity level.

India bonds end off lows as oil gives up most gains

The liquidity surplus stood at 2.47 trillion rupees as on June 25.

Reuters reported earlier that the RBI may use these rates as and when required, and that it sought market feedback to bring the call rates closer to the repo rate by conducting the VRRR auction.

Trading volumes in the 6.33% 2035 bond are also expected to rise as the government plans to sell 300 billion rupees of the paper in Friday’s auction.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates inched lower after a sharp rise the previous day. The rates could see some receiving pressure during the day amid growing anticipation of a U.S. rate cut, traders said.

The RBI liquidity withdrawal plan pushed up trading volumes in the short-end OIS rates to a two-week high on Wednesday.

The one-year OIS rate was flat at 5.52%, while the two-year OIS rate was down 1 basis point at 5.49%. The liquid five-year was down 1 basis point at 5.68%.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bonds flat as sell-off stalls after pricing in RBI liquidity plan

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

SNGPL to establish wholly-owned subsidiary

‘Bloody terrified’: Flying anxiety peaks in India after fatal Air India crash

TOMCL becomes first Pakistani-listed firm to export beef casings to Europe

Oil rises as draw in US crude stocks signals firm demand

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving in Pakistan: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

Read more stories