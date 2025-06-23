AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
India bonds end off lows as oil gives up most gains

Reuters Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 05:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds came off lows to end little changed on Monday as oil prices gave up gains that were triggered by the U.S. attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond ended at 6.3053%, compared with its previous close of 6.3087%. The most liquid 6.79% 2034 bond yield ended at 6.3767%, compared with 6.3795% previous close. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

“Markets are jittery, expecting the worst, though the economy looks fairly firmly placed as of now. We need to wait and see how things progress,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said.

Iran said that the U.S. attack on its nuclear sites expanded the range of legitimate targets for its armed forces and called Trump a “gambler” for joining Israel’s military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Brent crude oil futures were around $77 per barrel in Asian hours, after hitting a five-month high of $81.40 earlier in the day.

Indian bond yields end a tad higher on week amid worries over oil surge

Oil is a major component of India’s import bill and surging prices prove to be inflationary.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India reduced its inflation forecast to 3.7% and cut its key lending rate by a steeper-than-expected 50 basis points to assure stakeholders about focus on economic growth and aid in faster transmission, according to the policy minutes.

IDFC First Bank expects India’s central bank to stay on hold in August and October and cut rates by 25 basis points in December.

Rates

Indian overnight index swap (OIS) rates ended flat, in line with government bonds.

The one-year OIS rate ended at 5.52%, while the two-year OIS rate settled at 5.53%. The most liquid five-year OIS rate was at 5.75%.

