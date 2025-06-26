AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-26

Equities extend gains

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a mixed trading session on Wednesday as investor confidence improved further due to easing tensions in the Middle East. Key indices recorded gains for a second straight day, while market activity stayed healthy.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index added 515 points, or 0.42 percent, to settle at at 122,761.64 points. The index touched an intraday high of 123,256.55 points, and witnessed a low of 122,168.76 before managing a stable close near its session peak.

BRIndex100 closed at 12,524.31, gaining 63.20 points or 0.51 percent with a total turnover of 583.07 million shares. On the other hand, BRIndex30 edged up by 103.65 points or 0.27 percent to close at 37,847.78. The total volume on BRIndex30 stood at 371.99 million shares.

Topline Securities noted that the KSE-100 index continued its upward trend, touching an intraday and this showed improving investor confidence. Top gainers driving the index higher included BAHL, HBL, FATIMA, DGKC, and NATF, together adding 372 points.

Market activity remained buoyant, with total turnover in the ready market clocking in at 749.79 million shares, slightly down from the previous session’s 804.77 million. The ready market’s traded value stood at Rs 28.03 billion as compared to yesterday’s Rs 37.61 billion.

Market capitalization also improved in tandem with the KSE-100’s gain. The total market capitalization in the ready market increased from Rs 14.778 trillion on Tuesday to Rs 14.858 trillion by close of Wednesday’s session, reflecting an addition of around Rs 80 billion in market value. This steady increase signals revived investor confidence and incremental value creation within the equity market.

In terms of company performance, WorldCall Telecom once again led the volume chart, with over 102.38 million shares traded as its share closed at Rs 1.49. Pak Refinery followed with 47.11 million shares, closing at Rs 35.27, while Cnergyico PK saw a turnover of 39.57 million shares to close at Rs 7.25.

Among companies reflecting notable price increases, PIA Holding Company LimitedB surged by Rs 1,104.23 to close at Rs 12146.53, while Ismail Industries Limited climbed Rs 130 to settle at Rs 1930. In contrast, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited faced a sharp decline of Rs 163.93, ending at Rs 23457.50, and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited shed Rs 36.58 to close at Rs 1094.77.

Overall, out of 472 companies traded in the ready market, 274 closed higher, 161 ended lower, and 37 remained unchanged.

Despite mixed closing trends in select indices, the broader market sentiment stayed positive, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks and active participation from investors across multiple sectors.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 20,201.14, down by 118.97 points or 0.59 percent, with a total turnover of 2.75 million shares. The BR Cement Index finished at 10,552.32, gaining 101.46 points or 0.97 percent, on a turnover of 38.21 million shares. The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 32,919.11, up by 355.95 points or 1.09 percent, with a trading volume of 84.41 million shares.

Meanwhile, the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 220.94 points or 1.07 percent to close at 20,351.26, recording a turnover of 12.03 million shares. The BR Oil and Gas Index shed 27.24 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 11,735.90, with a total volume of 37.09 million shares. Lastly, the BR Technology and Communication Index advanced by 16.12 points or 0.57 percent, closing at 2,822.87, on a turnover of 149.11 million shares.

Sheheryar Butt of Darson Securities stated that the rising global equities, ongoing discussions over the privatization of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), a stronger rupee, and the government’s firm commitment to its circular debt management plan acted as key catalysts for the bullish trend at the PSX.

He noted that Investor sentiment also received a boost from a fresh $350 million financing agreement between Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aimed at promoting women’s financial inclusion and entrepreneurship.

Adding to the market’s positive mood, consumer confidence showed noticeable improvement. According to the latest edition of the Pakistan Consumer Confidence Index (CCI), jointly compiled by Dun & Bradstreet and Gallup Pakistan, sentiment rose 9.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 24.6 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, in international markets, global oil prices fell sharply, easing inflation concerns which also sent positive signals to the market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index Iran Israel war Middle East tensions Iran israel ceasefire

