PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for the expedited establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and the swift privatisation of loss-making power generation companies (GENCOs).

During a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, officials from the Ministry of Energy’s Power Division briefed him on the progress of ongoing power sector reforms. The Prime Minister also directed that the auction process of loss-making power generation companies (GENCOs) be broadcast live on media.

The Power Ministry officials informed the prime minister that the government managed to raise Rs9.05 billion in revenue from the first phase of auctioning outdated and loss-making GENCOs.

The officials said the second and third phases of the GENCOs auction are advancing rapidly, with the auction proceedings being broadcast live to ensure transparency.

The prime minister was also told that negotiations with 36 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on electricity tariffs are expected to yield savings of Rs3.69 trillion for the national exchequer.

The officials informed that measures to integrate industries directly into the national transmission grid have begun to provide uninterrupted electricity to industrial consumers. The move is expected to boost production, exports, and foreign exchange earnings.

As part of structural reforms, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDCL) has been restructured into two entities – the Energy Infrastructure Development Company and the National Grid Company – with specific roles assigned to each.

Briefings also covered initiatives to promote electric mobility. An online portal for electric vehicle (EV) charging station applications is now active, with 120 applications received and 48 stations provisionally registered. Existing EV charging stations have also been regularised, the PM was told.

A Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) has been established to enhance oversight and planning capabilities within the sector, the officials, adding that administrative boards of most electricity distribution companies have been restructured and are now fully operational.

The meeting was also updated on major transmission line projects, including the Matiari-Moro-Rahim Yar Khan and Ghazi Brotha-Faisalabad lines. Local and international institutions have expressed interest in financing these projects. A roadmap has been developed to eliminate Rs2.4 trillion in circular debt over the next six years.

To encourage energy conservation, a scheme is being developed to offer easy bank loans for the purchase of energy-saving fans. A roadmap for constructing energy-efficient buildings has also been finalised in consultation with provincial governments.

The Prime Minister also ordered rapid installation of smart meters and sought a report in this regard. He said the federal government has completed the solarisation of tube-wells in Balochistan, which he said would enhance agricultural productivity in the province. “The provision of public relief and uninterrupted electricity supply to industries are among our top priorities. Work on renewable energy and low-cost, environment-friendly projects must begin without delay.”

The prime minister noted that electricity tariff relief was provided to consumers during the recent winter season.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, Awais Leghari, Ahsan Iqbal, Ali Pervaiz Malik, National Coordinator of the Power Task Force Lt Gen Zafar Iqbal, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025