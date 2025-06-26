AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-26

World Bank announces Lebanon, Syria reconstruction projects

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

BEIRUT: The World Bank announced on Wednesday it had approved $250 million to support Lebanon’s post-war reconstruction and a $146 million grant to rehabilitate neighbouring Syria’s electricity sector.

Lebanon is reeling from last year’s devastating war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, while Syria faces massive needs after Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, capping a 14-year civil war.

“The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved yesterday a US$250 million financing to Lebanon to support the most urgent repair and reconstruction of damaged critical public infrastructure and lifeline services, and the sustainable management of rubble in conflict-affected areas,” it said in a statement.

The bank had previously estimated the costs of post-war reconstruction and recovery in Lebanon at around $11 billion.

Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank Middle East Department’s division director, said that “given Lebanon’s large reconstruction needs, the (project) is structured as a $1 billion scalable framework with an initial $250 million contribution from the World Bank”.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the decision, calling the project “a key step in reconstruction by responding to damage to critical infrastructure and essential services in war-affected areas”.

“This support strengthens recovery efforts within the state-led implementation framework and leverages much-needed additional financing,” he said.

More than a year of hostilities between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel, including a full-blown war that began in September, ended with a ceasefire agreement in late November.

The conflict caused massive destruction across Lebanon, particularly in Hezbollah strongholds in the country’s south and east and in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and further exacerbated economic woes caused by an economic crisis that started in 2019.

Reconstruction remains one of the greatest challenges facing Lebanon’s government, with Beirut seeking foreign aid to finance the post-war recovery.

In a separate statement, the World Bank said it had approved a $146 million grant to Syria from the International Development Association “to help restore reliable, affordable electricity and support the country’s economic recovery”.

The grant will finance the rehabilitation of high-voltage transmission lines and transformer substations damaged during the civil war, and the acquisition of spare parts and maintenance equipment, according to the statement.

Syria World Bank Lebanon Middle East Iran Israel war reconstruction projects Lebanon post war reconstruction Syria electricity sector

Comments

200 characters

World Bank announces Lebanon, Syria reconstruction projects

Online payment intermediaries: Penalties revised for tax fraud, non-filing

All cut-motions rejected: NA approves Rs3.951trn demands for grants

Bank accounts of tax evaders to face 3-day suspension from July 1

Chinese polystyrene: NTC imposes 21pc anti-dumping duties

Digital payments thriving: Q3 sees 2bn transactions: SBP

PM orders swift sale of loss-making GENCOs

No Apr FCA for Karachiites: Trade bodies demand Nepra reject PD plea

Punjab cement makers given relief by SC

Pakistan’s energy intensity exceeds regional average: World Bank

MOUs, agreement inked at Pak-UAE JMC in Abu Dhabi

Read more stories