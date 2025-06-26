AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-26

Karachi experiences 57 minor tremors this month: PMD

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Amid a recent uptick in mild tremors across Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the public to ignore unverified earthquake predictions and non-scientific claims circulating on social media.

The department confirmed that low-intensity seismic activity has been observed and the Landhi fault line has shown signs of movement, but stressed that there is no reliable method to forecast major earthquakes.

In an official statement released by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), PMD on Wednesday confirmed that Karachi has experienced 57 minor tremors since June 1, 2025. These earthquakes, ranging between 1.5 and 3.8 on the Richter scale, have been linked to the activation of the Landhi Fault Line. The department clarified that such events are a natural release of tectonic stress and are common in regions located near active fault systems.

“These micro-earthquakes are part of a natural geological process and do not signal an impending major earthquake,” the press release stated. The PMD explained that Karachi’s proximity to the boundary between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it susceptible to minor seismic releases. The majority of recent tremors occurred at shallow depths, which accounts for the light shaking felt by residents in parts of the city.

The PMD also noted that certain local conditions—such as soft soil, land reclamation activities, and excessive groundwater extraction — can influence how even mild seismic movements are perceived at the surface.

While no immediate threat has been detected, the PMD reassured citizens that their seismic monitoring teams are actively analyzing data in real-time to track any unusual developments. The public is advised to remain calm, stay informed through official PMD channels, and avoid spreading rumors or alarmist predictions from unreliable sources.

The PMD specifically warned against circulating non-scientific earthquake forecasts, emphasizing the need to trust only officially verified information. For updates and accurate data, citizens can access the PMD seismic portal.

