Charging stations: Sindh govt to cooperate with investors, says minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government will extend full cooperation to investors financing manufacturing and charging plants in the province.

During a meeting in his chamber with Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Chairman of Malik Group and Convener of the FPCCI Energy Committee, the minister said that in line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the government is promoting and supporting environmentally friendly energy projects. He said the government land will be utilised for setting up electric charging stations.

He said that it has been made mandatory to include electric charging facilities in newly constructed buildings in Sindh, adding electric charging stations will be established in major cities across the province.

For the convenience of those travelling outside the megacity, electric charging stations will be set up every 30 to 40 kilometres. Anyone investing in eco-friendly industries will receive full support from the government, he said.

He added that special funds are being allocated for environmentally friendly projects, and the Sindh government is providing complete facilitation for such initiatives.

During the meeting, Malik Khuda Bakhsh informed the minister that his group has initiated a $340 million investment for manufacturing and charging plants in collaboration with China, and that charging stations will be set up across Pakistan — including in Karachi and Lahore — with the help of the Chinese company ADN Group.

He praised Syed Nasir Hussain Shah’s efforts and expressed confidence that if the Chinese company begins manufacturing electric vehicles in Pakistan, the Sindh government will purchase more than 20% of the vehicles produced at the Karachi plant for its own use. He confirmed that they are actively working on both manufacturing and charging plants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025