Redefined accountancy profession: ACCA announces redesign of qualification

Press Release Published June 26, 2025 Updated June 26, 2025 06:13am

LAHORE: Global accountancy body ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has announced a redesign of its gold standard ACCA Qualification focused on a redefinition of accountancy which is expanding and reshaping the role of the profession.

The redesign reflects the increasing role of accountants in driving the widening value needed for business success, combining profitability with ethics, sustainability, the ability to leverage new technology and the agility to deal with economic volatility. Similar changes are being seen in the public sector.

Responding to and anticipating the evolving needs of employers, the changes build on the current strengths of the ACCA Qualification. They will introduce a more integrated learning and assessment experience, including AI-enhanced learning journeys, designed to equip the next generation with the professional skills and technical expertise they need to succeed in a dynamic and volatile world.

The announcement follows extensive consultation with members, employers and learning providers around the world, as well as representatives of Gen Z. The redesigned qualification will be introduced from mid-2027.

Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, said: ‘Accountancy is being redefined. Accountants are drivers of sustainable business, promoters of social value, and enablers of new technologies.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

