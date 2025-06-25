AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin will not travel to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC warrant: Kremlin

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2025 07:59pm

MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin will not travel to Brazil for next month’s BRICS summit due to the outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant on the Russian president, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Putin is wanted by the Hague-based ICC for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since he ordered his troops into the country in 2022.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters Putin would participate in the July 6-7 BRICS heads of state summit in Rio de Janeiro via video link.

“This is due to certain difficulties in the context of the ICC’s requirements,” he added.

Putin routinely hails the BRICS club as a counterweight to what he blasts as Western hegemony on the world stage.

Putin says US strikes on Iran are pushing world to ‘very dangerous line’

A loose grouping of countries named after founding members Brazil, Russia, India and China, its members pledge to boost trade and cooperation, though it is not a trade pact and has few institutional ties.

Brazil is a member of the ICC and would therefore be obligated to execute the arrest warrant on Putin, should he have travelled to the summit.

The Kremlin chief last year made a high-profile trip to Mongolia, in a show of defiance against the order to detain him – his first trip to an ICC member since the Hague-based court issued its warrant in 2023.

Ulaanbaatar came in for criticism from the court and the European Union for letting Putin travel there.

Vladimir Putin International Criminal Court

Comments

200 characters

Putin will not travel to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC warrant: Kremlin

Reciprocal tariffs: Pakistan, US agree to wrap up negotiations next week

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 settles with over 500 points gain

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE sign visa exemption agreement for select passport holders

Barrick, Komatsu ink $440mn deal for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mines

Gold price per tola gains Rs300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

Symmetry Group launches Pakistan’s first generative AI creative studio

Read more stories