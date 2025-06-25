AIRLINK 142.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.57%)
World

Iranian parliament committee approves general plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA, news agency reports

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 01:28pm
Iran parliament seeks to suspend IAEA cooperation, spokesperson

CAIRO: The national security committee of Iran’s parliament approved the general outline of a bill meant to fully suspend Tehran’s cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on, citing committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei.

IAEA chief calls ‘emergency meeting’ for Monday after US strikes on Iran

Rezaei said that according to the bill, installing surveillance cameras, allowing inspections, and submitting reports to the IAEA would be suspended as long as the security of nuclear facilities is not guaranteed.

Parliament still has to approve the bill in a plenary.

