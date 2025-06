VIENNA: The head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an “emergency meeting” at the organisation’s headquarters in Vienna for Monday after the US struck three nuclear sites in Iran.

Iran calls IAEA a ‘partner’ in Israel’s ‘war of aggression’

“In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow,” Rafael Grossi wrote on X on Sunday.