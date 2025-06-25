AIRLINK 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.88%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.32%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FLYNG 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.35%)
HUBC 137.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (9.97%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 84.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.15%)
PAEL 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.83%)
PIAHCLA 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.25%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
PPL 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (7.54%)
PTC 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.98%)
SEARL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.46%)
SSGC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
SYM 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.16%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.67%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,521 Increased By 47.7 (0.38%)
BR30 37,872 Increased By 51.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 122,762 Increased By 515 (0.42%)
KSE30 37,385 Increased By 100.9 (0.27%)
Buying rally continues, KSE-100 settles with over 500 points gain

BR Web Desk Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 04:31pm

A day after gaining over 6,000 points, the buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 500 points on Wednesday.

Positive momentum persisted throughout the trading session, pushing the KSE-100 Index hit an intra-day high of 123,256.55.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 122,761.64 level, an increase of 515.01 or 0.42%.

On Tuesday, the PSX surged to a record high, driven largely by investor optimism following a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose significantly 6,079 points or 5.23%, settling at record level of 122,246 points. This marked the second-highest single-day increase in terms of points.

Internationally, Asian stocks stabilised on Wednesday as crude oil hovered near multi-week lows, as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran buoyed sentiment, even as hostilities threatened to flare up again.

The US dollar wallowed close to an almost four-year trough versus the euro with two-year U.S. Treasury yields sagging to 1 1/2-month lows as lower oil prices reduced the risk to bonds from an inflation shock.

The shaky truce has so far held, although Israel says it will respond forcefully to Iranian missile strikes that came after US President Donald Trump had announced an end to the hostilities.

In addition, US airstrikes did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capability and only set it back by a few months, according to a preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment, contradicting Trump’s earlier comments that Iran’s nuclear programme had been “obliterated”.

Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s stock benchmark were flat, while Taiwan’s index gained 1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% and mainland Chinese blue chips eased 0.1%.

US stock futures were little changed.

An MSCI index of global stocks held steady after climbing to a record high overnight.

