$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

Tahir Amin Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a $350 million loan agreement for the “Women Inclusive Finance Sector Development Program (Subprogram-II)”.

Sabina Qureshi, additional secretary of the Economic Affairs Division and Dinesh Raj Shiwakoti, Head Project Administration Unit, signed the loan agreement. Project Agreement for Financial Intermediary Loan (FIL) was signed by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the government of Pakistan and the ADB. The signing of the agreement ensures government of Pakistan’s commitment in fostering women’s economic empowerment. Through improved access to finance, expanded entrepreneurship opportunities, and increased job creation, the programme paves the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for women.

Pakistan secures $1 billion financing facility with ADB-backed guarantee

Subprogram II of WIF is built on the foundational policy reforms introduced under Subprogram I. It focuses on four key reform areas i.e. creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment for women’s financial inclusion, increasing the supply of finance for women, strengthening women’s entrepreneurship capabilities and promoting inclusive and equitable workplaces within the financial sector.

The total financing package of $350 million (300 million Policy Based Loan and 50 million FIL) will significantly contribute to Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for inclusive, resilient and sustainable development.

