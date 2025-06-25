May FCA: Positive adjustment of Re0.1 per unit sought

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has sought a positive adjustment of Paisa 10 per unit in electricity tariffs for May 2025 to recover Rs 1.255 billion under the monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism for consumers of Distribution Companies (Discos).

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on CPPA-G’s request on June 29, 2025.

According to data submitted to Nepra, total electricity generation in May 2025 stood at 12,367 GWh— an increase of 0.8 percent compared to 12,267 GWh in May 2024.

The overall basket price of electricity during May 2025 was Rs 7.4940 per unit, with the total cost of generation recorded at Rs 96.676 billion. According to data submitted to Nepra, in May 2025, hydel generation recorded an increase of 24 per cent to 4,844 GWh as compared to 3,906 Gwh in May 2024. The share of hydel generation was 37 per cent in total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,413 GWh in May 2025 which was 11.08 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 16.8 per unit against 1,372 GWh in May 2024. It shows an increase of 3 per cent in local coal generation.

Generation of 796 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 16.8 per unit (6.24 percent) against only 383 GWh in May 2024, showing an increase of 108 per cent.

Generation from RFO stood at 20 Gwh in May 2025 as compared to 62 Gwh in May 2024, negative 68 per cent at a rate of Rs 28.5993 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 833 GWh (6.92 percent) at Rs 12.8104 per unit against 1,110 Gwh in May 2024(20 per cent reduction). Generation from RLNG was 2,168 GWh (17 percent of total generation) at Rs 23.7349 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,012 GWh at Rs 2.2467 per unit (15.77 percent of total generation) against 2,360 GWh in May 2024 showing a decrease of 15 per cent and electricity imported from Iran was 36 GWh at Rs 2.5155 per unit.

Power generation from baggasse recorded 34 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 5.9810 per unit. The energy generated from wind was recorded at 433 GWh, 3.39 percent of total generation and solar at 116 GWh, 0.91 percent of total generation in May 2025.

The total energy generated was 12, 755 GWh, against 12,617 GWh in May 2024, showing an increase of 1.2 per cent at a basket price of Rs 7.7739 per unit.

