Lahore–Islamabad Motorway: BYD, HUBCO Green and PSO expand NEV charging network

KARACHI: BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company (MMC), HUBCO Green (HGL), and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) jointly unveiled their first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) fast-charging station along the M2 motorway—a vital artery connecting Lahore and Islamabad.

This launch marks the beginning of a major rollout: 128 DC fast chargers, spaced every 150–200?km from Karachi to Peshawar, with 50 stations due online by December 2025, aimed at reducing range anxiety and accelerating Pakistan’s clean mobility revolution.

The Magic River Rest Stop PSO Experience Hub combines advanced charging technology with traveler-focused amenities, featuring:

Two 60 kW DC fast chargers capable of delivering a 50% charge—160–200?km for a BYD Atto?3—in under 30 minutes

A modern VIBE Café & Store, providing comfort and convenience while vehicles recharge

Speaking at the launch event, Kamran Kamal, CEO, The Hub Power Company (HUBCO), Group Company of Hubco Green, stated: “HUBCO Green is a strategic extension of our long-term view on where the country’s mobility landscape is headed. At the heart of our mandate is a commitment to promote sustainability and an environmentally responsible automobile sector.

