Country ‘effectively under martial law’: IK

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan is effectively under martial law, not a hybrid civil-military setup, citing foreign leaders’ engagement with the top military officials while sidelining civilian leadership.

Khan, the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made the remarks during a meeting with his sister Aleema Khan in notorious Adiala Jail.

“Foreign governments don’t even know who Shehbaz Sharif is. No one speaks to Asif Zardari. When US President Donald Trump called Filed Marshal Asim Munir, it showed clearly that power lies elsewhere,” Aleema quoted Imran Khan as saying. “This is not a hybrid system. This is martial law.”

Khan also criticized the recent approval of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial budget, saying it was passed without his consultation. “The budget should not have been approved without my input. The Supreme Court must be approached to allow amendments as I see fit. This is my final decision,” Khan said.

He expressed discontent over the presentation of a budget surplus, arguing it benefits the federal government unfairly. He directed his party to leaders the budget’s approval and present changes through legal channels.

According to Aleema Khan, Khan questioned why a budget was passed in just three hours and without input from the PTI’s central leadership. He instructed that a five-member team consult with him before any future fiscal decisions and said the Supreme Court’s permission would be required to implement changes.

On broader political issues, Khan said he remains opposed to drone strikes and emphasized that legal action should be taken against any such attacks. He claimed such actions only fuel terrorism by targeting innocent civilians.

Khan also criticized the jail administration, alleging selective permission for visitors. “Certain leaders like Taimur Jhagra and Ali Amin Gandapur are denied access, while Barrister Saif is allowed. These decisions are made arbitrarily,” said Aleema, quoting Khan.

Khan further urged Pakistan to focus on internal reforms, praising Iran for its resilience. “We must establish the rule of law and stand up for our rights,” he added.

