Dasu hydropower project to start generating power by 2027: Asghar

LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Naveed Asghar Chaudhry visited Dasu Hydropower Project Tuesday to review construction work on key sites, including the main dam, powerhouse, transformer cavern and the relocated section of the Karakoram Highway (KKH-1).

The GM/PD Dasu Hydropower Project and representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman also presided over a progress review meeting at the project office. The project management team briefed him about the targets and the achievements on the project. He was briefed that construction work is currently underway on 20 different sites and is progressing at a steady yet satisfactory pace.

Referring to the targets achieved so far and the milestones to be achieved in the days to come, it was briefed that the excavation works on both the right and left abutments of the main dam have been completed. The extended right bypass tunnel and the right-side open channel have also been completed and are ready to divert excess river flow during the high-flow season.

Excavation of the main dam foundation is continuing and is scheduled for completion by October this year. Placement of Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) in the main dam is expected to begin in March 2026. The excavation of the underground powerhouse is expected to be completed by February 2026, while the 25-kilometer-long relocated KKH-1-comprising seven tunnels and three bridges - is scheduled for completion by March 2026. Power generation from the project is expected to commence in 2027.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Dasu Hydropower Project for Pakistan’s energy needs and economic stability, the Chairman urged the Consultants and the Contractors to excel their efforts to meet the project timelines. Emphasizing upon the significance of maintaining the highest construction standards, the Chairman directed the Contractors to adhere to the stipulated quality standards for completion of the project.

The 4,320 MW Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed on the River Indus in Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the financial assistance of the World Bank. The project is planned to be completed in two stages. Currently, WAPDA is executing Stage I, which will have an installed capacity of 2,160 MW and generate 12 billion units of clean, green, and affordable electricity annually.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025