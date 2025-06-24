LHC reserves verdict on IK’s bail pleas

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on post-arrest bails applications of former PTI Chairman Imran Khan in eight May 09 riots cases including attack on Corps Commander House after both the sides concluded their arguments.

A prosecutor in his concluding arguments said that those who abetted the crime were equally liable to punishment. He alleged that since being ousted from power, the PTI former chairman had been inciting the public against state institutions.

The prosecutor also informed the bench that the police suffered losses of Rs40 million during the May 9 riots while the damage to the Jinnah House alone exceeded Rs520 million. He also told the court that Imran Khan defying the trial court orders refused to undergo polygraph and photogrammetric tests.

The prosecutor asked the court to dismiss the bail petitions for defying the trial court’s orders and let the trial court decide the cases.

The Imran’s counsel argued that the prosecution failed to establish the petitioner’s association with the occurrences narrated in the FIRs. He said the petitioner has been implicated in the May 9 cases as a result of a plan merely to harass and humiliate him for political reasons even though he was in the custody of the NAB.

The sole allegation against the petitioner in the cases is of abetment which has been supplemented by the prosecution most vaguely, he pleaded. He argued that the trial court overlooked the facts related to the May 9 events. An anti-terrorism court on November 27, 2024, had denied bail to the former Prime Minister in the cases.

