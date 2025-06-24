AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-24

LHC reserves verdict on IK’s bail pleas

Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 07:05am

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on post-arrest bails applications of former PTI Chairman Imran Khan in eight May 09 riots cases including attack on Corps Commander House after both the sides concluded their arguments.

A prosecutor in his concluding arguments said that those who abetted the crime were equally liable to punishment. He alleged that since being ousted from power, the PTI former chairman had been inciting the public against state institutions.

The prosecutor also informed the bench that the police suffered losses of Rs40 million during the May 9 riots while the damage to the Jinnah House alone exceeded Rs520 million. He also told the court that Imran Khan defying the trial court orders refused to undergo polygraph and photogrammetric tests.

The prosecutor asked the court to dismiss the bail petitions for defying the trial court’s orders and let the trial court decide the cases.

The Imran’s counsel argued that the prosecution failed to establish the petitioner’s association with the occurrences narrated in the FIRs. He said the petitioner has been implicated in the May 9 cases as a result of a plan merely to harass and humiliate him for political reasons even though he was in the custody of the NAB.

The sole allegation against the petitioner in the cases is of abetment which has been supplemented by the prosecution most vaguely, he pleaded. He argued that the trial court overlooked the facts related to the May 9 events. An anti-terrorism court on November 27, 2024, had denied bail to the former Prime Minister in the cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court PTI Imran Khan May 09 riots cases

