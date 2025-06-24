AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 283.77 against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 04:46pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee posted marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during trading in the interbank market on Tuesday.

At close, the local currency settled at 283.77, a gain of Re0.1 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 283.87.

Internationally, the US dollar fell on Tuesday while the Australian and New Zealand dollars rose after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, in news that sent investors cheering and sparked a risk rally across markets.

Trump announced a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day conflict that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region.

There was no immediate comment yet from Israel. While an Iranian official earlier confirmed that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire, the country’s foreign minister said there would be no cessation of hostilities unless Israel stopped its attacks.

The risk-sensitive Aussie got a lift and last traded 0.3% higher at $0.6480 as did the kiwi , which rose 0.3% to $0.5994. Israel’s shekel rallied sharply too, as it jumped 1% against the dollar to its strongest level since February 2023.

The dollar, which last week drew support from safe-haven demand, fell broadly in the wake of the news.

Against the yen, the greenback was down 0.37% at 145.60.

The euro rose 0.12% to $1.1592 and sterling advanced 0.11% to $1.3541.

Trump’s comments on his Truth Social site came after Iran launched a missile attack on an American air base in Qatar on Monday that caused no injuries, in a move which he dismissed as a “weak response” to U.S. attacks.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was little changed at 98.23, having declined more than 0.5% in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, hit their lowest in two weeks on Tuesday after Israel agreed to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran, alleviating worries of supply disruptions in the Middle East - a major oil-producing region.

Brent crude futures were down $3.82, or 5.3%, at $67.66 a barrel at 0645 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.75, or 5.5%, to $64.76 per barrel.

Israel has agreed to Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran after it achieved its goal of removing Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement posted by his office on Tuesday.

