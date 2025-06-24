Gold price per tola falls Rs3,800 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased significantly on Tuesday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,365 after a loss of Rs3,800 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs303,810 after it declined Rs3,258.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,165 after a loss of Rs300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,327 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a fall of $39, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs9 to reach Rs3,790.