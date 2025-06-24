AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jun, 2025 04:22pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased significantly on Tuesday in line with their fall in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs354,365 after a loss of Rs3,800 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs303,810 after it declined Rs3,258.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,165 after a loss of Rs300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also decreased today. The rate was at $3,327 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a fall of $39, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs9 to reach Rs3,790.

