Jun 24, 2025
2025-06-24

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

Fazal Sher Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) on Monday okayed the import of 0.5 million tons of sugar after the government exported the commodity in a large quantity in the current financial year, which led to a sharp increase in domestic sugar prices.

The meeting of the SAB, which met with Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, approved the import of 0.5 million of sugar to control rising prices and ensure a consistent supply of the commodity in the market.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country exported 765,734 metric tons of sugar between July and May this fiscal year, earning Rs114 billion. However, as expected following this export domestic sugar prices rose sharply and hit a record Rs190 per kg.

Import of 250,000MT raw sugar: policy to be submitted to Cabinet

During the meeting, the minister said that the decision to import sugar had become unavoidable due to a nationwide shortfall in supply and sharp price hikes. He attributed the recent surge in sugar prices largely to unjustified price increases by sugar mill owners.

The minister emphasised that all formalities regarding the import will be completed within the next few days, and the imported sugar will be brought into the market at the earliest to provide relief to consumers.

To tackle the crisis, the government has already initiated urgent measures and decided to implement strict monitoring of both sugar supply and pricing across the country. “The situation demands immediate action. Stabilising sugar prices and ensuring its availability is the government’s top priority,” said the minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sugar PBS Rana Tanveer Hussain sugar imports sugar import Sugar Advisory Board Sugar prices SAB

