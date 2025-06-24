PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) has decided to appoint Financial Advisors (FAs) for four more power distribution companies—Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), and Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO)—to evaluate the potential for their privatisation.

The decision was made during a meeting of the PC Board, chaired by Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatisation. The board’s recommendations will now be forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP), led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

Currently, three power distribution companies (DISCOs)—Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)—are already in the privatisation pipeline, with Financial Advisors actively developing their privatisation models.

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs Power Div. to expedite consultations

In this second phase, the PC plans to engage FAs to advise on structuring private sector participation in HESCO and SEPCO. Proposals are now invited from qualified firms or consortia with proven experience in similar transactions.

Interested parties can access the Request for Proposal (RFP)—including Terms of Reference (ToRs), Evaluation Criteria, and a draft Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA)—at: https://privatisation.gov.pk/DISCOS-II.

Applicants must submit both Technical and Financial Proposals via email and courier, along with a non-refundable processing fee of $1,000 (or equivalent in PKR), as outlined in the RFP. The deadline for submissions is July 22, 2025.

The PC emphasized that this notice does not constitute a formal offer or commitment, and no express or implied warranties should be assumed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025