NBP launches easy financing for SMEs

Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has announced to launch NBP easy financing of up to Rs200 million for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

NBP is continuing its efforts to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) grow across the country. As part of this ongoing support, the bank is offering convenient and easy financing options for businesses, including flour mills. This financial support is especially aimed at helping flour mills purchase wheat and cover their daily expenses easily.

Businesses can now apply for loans of up to Rs200 million under this new financing plan. These loans come with many benefits, including low mark-up rates, quick processing, and minimal paperwork. The application process is designed to be smooth and stress-free.

National Bank of Pakistan advances technology to power smarter banking solutions

The bank also provides personalized assistance through dedicated staff to guide customers through each step.

The financing facility is available not only to SMEs but also to larger businesses and commercial enterprises, making it a valuable opportunity for many sectors. Nation’s Bank is serving its customers across the country with a wide network of designated branches throughout Pakistan.

Businesses are encouraged to visit their nearest NBP branch or explore the details on the bank’s official website for further information.

