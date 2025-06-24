Whitefly control in cotton: Agri dept issues recommendations

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) has advised cotton growers to conduct regular pest scouting of their crops and apply pesticides only when the whitefly population reaches its economic threshold level.

Weeds in and around cotton fields should be removed, while regular scouting should also be carried out on alternate host crops such as brinjal, cucumber, pumpkin, squash, chilli, okra, mung bean, and sesame to ensure timely control of whitefly on these plants, said a spokesperson for the department on Monday.

The spokesperson further advised that nitrogenous fertilizers should be applied according to the crop’s requirements. The crop must also be protected from water stress by ensuring irrigation is provided in line with the crop’s needs and prevailing weather conditions.

Farmers are further advised to install 15 to 20 sticky traps per acre at least 15–20 days before expected infestation and replace them every 15 days. In addition, 20 biocards of Chrysoperla per acre - available from the Biological Laboratories of the Punjab Agriculture Department (Extension) - should also be utilized.

To control whitefly, growers are urged to use recommended insecticides in consultation with local agricultural experts from the department, ensuring proper timing, dosage, and spraying methods are followed.

The repeated use of pesticides with the same chemistry should be avoided to prevent resistance. For effective application, farmers should ensure proper spray coverage, preferably using a power sprayer equipped with high-quality hollow cone nozzles, and apply pesticides during evening hours for better results, the spokesperson concluded.

