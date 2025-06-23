India prioritises national interest in US trade talks, trade ministry source says

NEW DELHI: Protecting India’s interest remains “supreme” in bilateral trade talks with the United States, a senior Indian trade ministry source said on Monday, as New Delhi pushes to finalise a deal before the expiry of the pause on steep reciprocal tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

India is resisting U.S. demands to open its markets for wheat, dairy and corn imports, while offering lower tariffs on high-value U.S. products such as almonds, pistachios and walnuts.

An Indian delegation will travel to Washington soon for further negotiations, with the aim of signing an interim trade agreement that could include tariff cuts and enhanced market access for key products from both sides, another trade ministry official told reporters.

“The dates for the visit are being finalised,” the official said, adding India is keen to conclude a limited deal ahead of the July 9 deadline. However, the official also cautioned that progress hinges on the offers made by both sides.

“For us, in every trade negotiation including with the U.S., national interest is supreme,” the trade ministry source said.

India and US advance toward interim trade deal after four-day talks

India has asked the U.S. to revoke its 10% base tariff and consider steel tariff cuts as part of an interim deal, while offering to address non-tariff barriers and customs rules in the first phase of a broader trade pact likely by autumn of 2025, sources said.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed in February to conclude a bilateral trade agreement by autumn 2025 and to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

“The outcome of talks depends on what is offered by both sides,” the Indian official said, when asked about the possibility of the deal not materialising by Trump’s July 9 deadline.