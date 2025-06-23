AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India prioritises national interest in US trade talks, trade ministry source says

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2025 09:33pm

NEW DELHI: Protecting India’s interest remains “supreme” in bilateral trade talks with the United States, a senior Indian trade ministry source said on Monday, as New Delhi pushes to finalise a deal before the expiry of the pause on steep reciprocal tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

India is resisting U.S. demands to open its markets for wheat, dairy and corn imports, while offering lower tariffs on high-value U.S. products such as almonds, pistachios and walnuts.

An Indian delegation will travel to Washington soon for further negotiations, with the aim of signing an interim trade agreement that could include tariff cuts and enhanced market access for key products from both sides, another trade ministry official told reporters.

“The dates for the visit are being finalised,” the official said, adding India is keen to conclude a limited deal ahead of the July 9 deadline. However, the official also cautioned that progress hinges on the offers made by both sides.

“For us, in every trade negotiation including with the U.S., national interest is supreme,” the trade ministry source said.

India and US advance toward interim trade deal after four-day talks

India has asked the U.S. to revoke its 10% base tariff and consider steel tariff cuts as part of an interim deal, while offering to address non-tariff barriers and customs rules in the first phase of a broader trade pact likely by autumn of 2025, sources said.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed in February to conclude a bilateral trade agreement by autumn 2025 and to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

“The outcome of talks depends on what is offered by both sides,” the Indian official said, when asked about the possibility of the deal not materialising by Trump’s July 9 deadline.

India India trade India US trade

Comments

200 characters

India prioritises national interest in US trade talks, trade ministry source says

KSE-100 nosedives nearly 3,900 points as US-Iran tensions spike

NSC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran, warns of regional instability

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month

Aurangzeb unveils new tax measures, targets poultry, mutual funds & govt securities

Rupee falls further against US dollar

TRG takeover battle: Zia Chishti lands favourable SHC ruling amid mounting financial pressure

Tankers U-turn, zig-zag, pause around Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan’s PET bottle maker to install 2MW solar system

Digital payments should be made easier than cash: PM Shehbaz

Dost Steels to raise Rs4.45bn via rights issue to fund billet production

Read more stories