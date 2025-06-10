AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
India and US advance toward interim trade deal after four-day talks

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 08:56pm

NEW DELHI: Indian and U.S. negotiators made progress in their latest round of talks in New Delhi on Tuesday on a bilateral trade deal, having focused on market access for industrial and some agricultural goods, tariff cuts and non-tariff barriers, Indian government sources said.

“The negotiations held with the U.S. side were productive and helped in making progress towards crafting a mutually beneficial and balanced agreement including through achievement of early wins,” one of the sources said.

The U.S. delegation, led by senior officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, held closed-door negotiationswith Indian trade ministry officials headed by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal.

Both sides discussed increasing bilateral digital trade, by improving customs and trade facilitation measures, the sources said, adding that “negotiations will continue” for early conclusion of the initial tranche of the trade pact.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed in February to conclude a bilateral trade agreement by fall 2025 and to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

India, US push to finalise interim tariff deal as Trump’s deadline nears

The two sides are expected to sign an interim agreement by the end of the month, before the expiry of Trump’s 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on major trading partners, including a 26% tariff on India.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, currently in Switzerland for talks with European trade partners, said India is prepared to proceed with the deal by first addressing simpler issues.

The next phase of negotiations could tackle more complex matters, with the goal of signing the first tranche of the bilateral trade pact by September or October, the officials added.

India resisted U.S. demands to open its markets to wheat, dairy and corn imports, while offering lower tariffs on high-value U.S. products such as almonds, pistachios and walnuts, one of the sources said.

India also asked the U.S to revoke its 10% baseline tariff. However, the U.S. side opposed this, noting that even Britain was subject to this under its recent bilateral trade agreement.

Trump says US doing ‘big deals’ with Pakistan, India

Additionally, India sought an exemption for its steel exports from a 50% tariff.

A potential 26% tariff on India would be devastating to Indian goods - including rice, shrimp, textiles and footwear, which together comprise nearly one-fifth of India’s merchandise exports - and could severely hit exports and dampen foreign investment inflows.

India has pledged to increase purchases of American goods, including energy products like liquefied natural gas, crude oil, coal and defence equipment.

India’s exports to the U.S. rose 28% to $37.7 billion in the first four months of 2025, while imports increased to $14.4 billion, widening India’s trade surplus, according to U.S. government data.

