Life & Style

Two Dubai restaurants named among World’s 50 Best for 2025

BR Life & Style Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 03:11pm

Dubai continues to make waves on the global culinary food scene, as two restaurants were recently included on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

3 Michelin-starred restaurant, Trèsind Studio secured the 27th position, while Orfali Bros, with one Michelin star, ranked 37th, making them the only Middle Eastern establishments to enter this year’s coveted ranking.

Experimenting with Syrian cuisine, one Michelin-starred Orfali Bros comprises of three brothers from Aleppo - head chef Mohamad and pastry chefs Wassim and Omar blend traditional Syrian elements with pan-regional favourites.

Dubai’s booming gastronomy scene: there is a lesson here

Trèsind Studio, located at Palm Jumeirah, offers an intimate theatre where modern Indian cuisine takes centre stage

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, determined by over 1,000 international industry experts, including renowned chefs and food writers, is widely regarded as the culinary world’s most prestigious honour.

The top position went to Maido, located in Lima which blends Japanese techniques and Peruvian ingredients into Nikkei cuisine.

Dubai’s burgeoning growth is reflected in its culinary scene with the increase of chef-helmed restaurants in the region as well as Dubai earning its inaugural Michelin stars.

Many international outposts are choosing Dubai as their Middle East anchor to expand in the region, such as Le Relais de l’Entrecôte Dubai, China Tang, Mayabay and many more.

