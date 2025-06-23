AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

KP Governor accuses PTI of seeking to cling to power at any cost

Recorder Report Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 05:53am

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that PTI wants to cling to power at any cost, saying the provincial government is a ‘golden goose’ for the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Talking to a delegation of journalists from D.I. Khan, he said that Chief Minister merely bluffing about the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the KP government will pass its budget anyhow as their meeting with their PTI founder and patron-in-chief is impossible. But, they will make excuse to pass the budget.

However, he did not rule out the declaration of emergency in the province any time. But, the Chief Minister Gandapur will use all kinds of tactics to save his government.

The Governor expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the province and termed the lack of the interest of the provincial government in this regard sorrowful.

He said that the survey for the Dera Ismail Khan International Airport is in progress, and the Lift Canal project has entered the re-tendering phase. He said that a phase-wise planning in this regard is underway.

To a question regarding power load shedding, he is said that power outages in Dera Ismail Khan intolerable. He rejected the justification of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) regarding poor recoveries and pressure from Islamabad.

He said that they agree to the notion of PESCO to hand-in feeders under the control of consumers to adjust power supply in proportion to the recovery rate.

Highlighting the injustice stemming out from the 1991 water agreement, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not received its due share in water and urged the federal government to grant the province its rightful share. The Governor KP said that the provincial governments should take over the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs).

He revealed that 14,000 posts out of 24,000 WAPDA posts in the province are vacant, which multiplying the electricity crisis. He said that excessive load shedding and low voltage during the current sizzling heat are share injustices with the people of D.I. Khan.

The Governor said that the people of Dera are facing severe hardships due to sizzling heat and said that in new day he will once again talk to PESCO authorities, saying it would be better to hand over power transmission to the provinces. He said that the employees of the power companies are involved in the power theft themselves.

