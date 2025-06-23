Illicit cigarettes, raw materials worth Rs648m destroyed

HYDERABAD: In a significant enforcement action, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Hyderabad and the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Hyderabad jointly carried out the destruction of non-duty paid cigarettes and raw materials worth Rs 648 million, inclusive of taxes.

The destruction activity took place at Indus Hill Top and was attended by senior officials, including Makhno Mahar, Director I&I Hyderabad; Dr Aslam Marri, Coordinator Sindh Balochistan Hub; Naib Ali Pathan, Commissioner Inland Revenue, Zone-I, RTO Hyderabad; Mumtaz Thebo, Additional Director I&I Hyderabad; and members of the IREN Squad of I&I Hyderabad.

This consignment, consisting of illicit cigarettes and related manufacturing materials seized during a series of intelligence-based operations conducted between February and June 2025. These raids were carried out under the coordinated efforts of the I&I Hyderabad and the IREN Squad of RTO Hyderabad.

Following due legal proceedings, including litigation and adjudication, destruction orders were issued by the competent authorities, paving the way for lawful disposal of the seized contraband.

Officials emphasized that the destruction of such non-duty paid goods is a routine part of enforcement activity conducted every few months by RTO Hyderabad and I&I Hyderabad. These operations are aimed at curbing the menace of tax evasion, safeguarding government revenue, and discouraging the sale and distribution of illicit tobacco products in the market.

The authorities reiterated their commitment to strict enforcement of tax laws and warned that action will continue against manufacturers, distributors, and retailers involved in the illicit trade of non-duty paid cigarettes.

