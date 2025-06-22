AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-22

Peshawar’s cosmetic firm: FBR orders licence cancellation for alleged tax evasion

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken a major enforcement action against a cosmetic company of Peshawar for alleged tax evasion and also ordered licence cancellation and declared production, stocking and sales of its products as illegal.

In a decisive move to crack down on tax evasion, the FBR has intensified enforcement actions across the country through its Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Regional Tax Offices (RTOs), and Corporate Tax Offices. The FBR has also directed its field formations to maximize enforcement actions during June 2025 to meet the assigned targets.

Acting on the FBR directive, the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) in Peshawar has been formally instructed to immediately revoke the manufacturing license issued to M/s Forvil Cosmetics a company blacklisted for allegedly evading taxes to the tune of millions.

The FBR has not only declared the production, storage and sale of this company’s products illegal but has also prohibited any other firm or third party from manufacturing, stocking, or selling goods under the trademark “Bio Amla” or any similar name. The banned products include Bio Amla Shampoo, Bio Nikhhar Cream, Seven Day Cream, Prima Hair Color among others.

According to official documents, the FBR has explicitly directed PSQCA to neither issue a new license nor renew any existing one under the said brand, including any entity associated with Forvil Cosmetics. Following these instructions, PSQCA Peshawar has given the company a seven-day deadline to submit a clearance certificate from FBR, valid sales tax registration, recent income tax returns, proof of tax payments, and certified compliance documents. Failure to comply will result in legal action, PSQCA letter said.

In a letter sent to PSQCA, the FBR revealed that Forvil Cosmetics registered in Peshawar. The case is also under investigation by the Directorate General Intelligence & Investigation - Inland Revenue.

Sources confirmed that the FBR has launched similar crackdowns on tax defaulters in other cities including Karachi and Lahore. In Lahore under the supervision of Chief Commissioner of Corporate Tax Office it was discovered that certain PSQCA officials may have colluded to issue a license to the blacklisted company without securing necessary recovery or informing higher authorities. In response a special team led by Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Muhammad Qamar Munhas was formed, which promptly wrote to PSQCA and recommended canceling the license issued for the seized trademark.

The FBR documents show that the company owes Rs. 570 million (including surcharge and penalties) as of October 2022. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has upheld the assessment order issued against the company.

The company has ceased operations for several years. Its sales tax registration has also been canceled and blacklisted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR PSQCA tax evasion RTOs

Comments

200 characters

Peshawar’s cosmetic firm: FBR orders licence cancellation for alleged tax evasion

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories