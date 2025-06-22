Minister pays surprise visit to LGH

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb paid a surprise visit to the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), to personally asses on ground position in the LGH.

Disguised as an ordinary citizen and wearing a mask, Senior Provincial Minister inspected various wards and departments of the hospital.

During the visit, the senior minister conducted a detailed inspection of the hospital’s emergency ward, medical ward, gynaecology ward, and labour room. She also met with patients and their attendants to hear their feedback regarding the medical facilities being provided.

