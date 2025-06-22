CM to give cattle worth Rs2bn to rural women

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took another historic step for the financial empowerment and socio-economic development of women living in villages of southern Punjab, as she arranged a better source of employment for the poor and needy rural women.

The CM said, “Poor widows living in villages will get buffaloes and cows. About 11,000 rural women will be given buffaloes and cows with a budget of Rs 2 billion in 12 districts of southern Punjab. As many as 4870 cattle will be given in the first phase of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s unprecedented program.”

She highlighted, “CM Punjab Livestock Assets Program aims to increase milk production and provide employment to rural women at home. Under this program, rural women in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah and Kot Addu will get free cattle. In Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur too, rural women will get free cattle for a better livelihood.”

The CM added, “Divorced and widowed poor women up to the age of 55 can also apply through the app while sitting at home. Rural women can also contact ‘Chief Minister Facilitation Desk’ at the Animal Hospital to get free cattle.”

Chief Minister said, “Elimination of poverty gap between villages and cities is our resolve. Economic development is also the right of a daughter living in villages.” The CM emphasised, “Equal economic opportunities are being provided in cities and villages. Whether a woman lives in a city or in a village, education, health and employment are her basic rights.”

