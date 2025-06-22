DG LDA for digitising all records of cases

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Tahir Farooq has directed the LDA officials to digitise the records of all cases approved by the planning and design committee and emphasised the need for timely recovery of fees from these approved cases.

While chairing a meeting of the Planning and Design Committee held here on Saturday to review cases submitted for approval, he highlighted the importance of accelerating the revenue recovery campaign. He directed that town planning officers be more active in the field to ensure revenue recovery efforts are effective.

During the meeting, which included Chief Town Planner One Asadul Zaman and Chief Town Planner Two Azhar Ali, various land use cases were approved, including those for petrol pumps, educational institutions, and offices.

The LDA DG insisted on the enforcement of parking rules in all approved cases and urged for an intensified revenue recovery campaign as the financial year comes to a close.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Metropolitan Planner, Chief Town Planners, Director of Law, all directors of the LDA Town Planning Wing, and officers from the district administration, TEPA, and WASA.

