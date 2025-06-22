Aggressive rhetoric

EDITORIAL: India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on an image-building visit to France and some other EU countries has made several pointed and provocative remarks about Pakistan. In an interview with Politico Magazine he accused Islamabad of using “terrorism as an instrument of state policy”, going on to claim that it was training “thousands” of terrorists “in the open” and “unleashing” them on India.

In a vain attempt to cover up the setback Indian military, particularly air force, suffered during last month’s misadventure against Pakistan, he asserted, “we are not going to live with it... And we don’t care where they are. If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan.”

Jaishankar’s belligerent remarks have earned him a sharp rebuke from the Foreign Office in Islamabad. “The discourse of top diplomats should aim to promote peace and harmony rather than producing bellicose punch lines,” said the FO. It also advised New Delhi to desist from concocting misleading narratives to justify its recent aggressive actions, emphasising the need for peaceful coexistence, dialogue and diplomacy.

Aggressive actions have not worked so far to Modi government’s advantage, however. Its military preparedness’ weakness was first exposed in the 2019 air strike in Balakot, when in a retaliatory response the next day Pakistan downed at least one Indian jet and captured the pilot. Yet it employed the same ruse – unsubstantiated allegation of terrorism in Pahalgam – and tactics last month, launching missile and drone strikes inside this country. In the ensuing conflict it lost six of its top of the line jets.

New Delhi since has been too embarrassed to name the number of warplanes shot down in action. When asked by Politico Jaishankar also wouldn’t come to the point; all he could say was that the appropriate authorities would communicate on the matter when ready.

But France, where he was speaking, knows the truth not only because of the three Rafale jets the PAF downed, but also for the reason that the EU and other major powers – the US, China, and Russia – all have eyes in the sky (satellite constellations).

They could see exactly what happened and where to IAF aircraft. As a result, Pakistan’s esteem has risen in diplomatic and military circles. While India likes to position itself as the dominant power in South Asia and also projected as a ‘Net Security Provider’ in the indo-Pacific region, the reversal it suffered during the four-day confrontation has undermined that narrative.

Pakistan ‘s ability to withstand, repel, and convincingly outmanoeuvre Indian military moves make it confident to be more rational and restrained in reacting to minister Jaishankar’s offensive remarks. The FO’s call for improving the standard of discourse is a genuine plea for elevating the quality of discourse in one of the world’s most volatile regions. If only the two nations interact with civility, that can pave the way to peaceful co-existence, if not cooperation.

