AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-06-22

Aggressive rhetoric

Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

EDITORIAL: India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on an image-building visit to France and some other EU countries has made several pointed and provocative remarks about Pakistan. In an interview with Politico Magazine he accused Islamabad of using “terrorism as an instrument of state policy”, going on to claim that it was training “thousands” of terrorists “in the open” and “unleashing” them on India.

In a vain attempt to cover up the setback Indian military, particularly air force, suffered during last month’s misadventure against Pakistan, he asserted, “we are not going to live with it... And we don’t care where they are. If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan.”

Jaishankar’s belligerent remarks have earned him a sharp rebuke from the Foreign Office in Islamabad. “The discourse of top diplomats should aim to promote peace and harmony rather than producing bellicose punch lines,” said the FO. It also advised New Delhi to desist from concocting misleading narratives to justify its recent aggressive actions, emphasising the need for peaceful coexistence, dialogue and diplomacy.

Aggressive actions have not worked so far to Modi government’s advantage, however. Its military preparedness’ weakness was first exposed in the 2019 air strike in Balakot, when in a retaliatory response the next day Pakistan downed at least one Indian jet and captured the pilot. Yet it employed the same ruse – unsubstantiated allegation of terrorism in Pahalgam – and tactics last month, launching missile and drone strikes inside this country. In the ensuing conflict it lost six of its top of the line jets.

New Delhi since has been too embarrassed to name the number of warplanes shot down in action. When asked by Politico Jaishankar also wouldn’t come to the point; all he could say was that the appropriate authorities would communicate on the matter when ready.

But France, where he was speaking, knows the truth not only because of the three Rafale jets the PAF downed, but also for the reason that the EU and other major powers – the US, China, and Russia – all have eyes in the sky (satellite constellations).

They could see exactly what happened and where to IAF aircraft. As a result, Pakistan’s esteem has risen in diplomatic and military circles. While India likes to position itself as the dominant power in South Asia and also projected as a ‘Net Security Provider’ in the indo-Pacific region, the reversal it suffered during the four-day confrontation has undermined that narrative.

Pakistan ‘s ability to withstand, repel, and convincingly outmanoeuvre Indian military moves make it confident to be more rational and restrained in reacting to minister Jaishankar’s offensive remarks. The FO’s call for improving the standard of discourse is a genuine plea for elevating the quality of discourse in one of the world’s most volatile regions. If only the two nations interact with civility, that can pave the way to peaceful co-existence, if not cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

S. Jaishankar IAF aircraft

Comments

200 characters

Aggressive rhetoric

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories