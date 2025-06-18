AIRLINK 143.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.03%)
Pakistan qualifies for FIH Nations Cup semi-finals despite narrow loss to New Zealand

BR Web Desk Published June 18, 2025

Pakistan has qualified for the semi-finals of the FIH Nations Cup hockey tournament, advancing on goal difference despite a close 3-4 defeat to New Zealand in their final group match in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Pakistan entered the third quarter with a commanding 3-1 lead, but New Zealand’s Scott Cosslett turned the tide with a brace that brought his side back into contention.

Cosslett eventually sealed the victory with a decisive goal in the final quarter, completing his hat-trick and ensuring full points for the Kiwis.

Pakistan to face New Zealand in crucial FIH Nations Cup clash tomorrow

New Zealand took the early lead through Nic Woods in the first quarter, but Pakistan responded strongly.

Abdul Rehman netted twice to put the Green Shirts ahead, while Rana Waheed Ashraf added a third to extend Pakistan’s lead to 3-1.

Despite Pakistan’s dominance in the second quarter and a solid defensive display, New Zealand found momentum late in the third quarter, scoring twice to level the scores.

Pakistan edge past Japan 3-2 in FIH Nations Cup thriller

The final quarter witnessed end-to-end action, but it was Cosslett who made the difference, scoring the winner and dashing Pakistan’s hopes of finishing at the top of the pool.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan registered a win against Japan and played out a draw with hosts Malaysia.

With four points from three matches, Pakistan currently sits second in Pool B and remains in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

Following the loss, Pakistan’s progression depended on the outcome of the match between Malaysia and Japan.

With results favouring Pakistan and a superior goal difference, the team booked its spot in the tournament’s semi-final round.

