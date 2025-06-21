Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended June 19, 2025 registered an increase of 0.27 per cent owing to an escalation in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 14.86 per cent, potatoes 3.75 per cent, diesel 3.10 per cent, gur 2.25 per cent, chicken 2.17 per cent, sugar 2.13 per cent, petrol 1.88 per cent, mustard oil 1.12 per cent, powdered milk 0.97 per cent, rice basmati broken 0.84 per cent, cooked daal 0.68 per cent, and tea prepared 0.39 per cent.

The SPI data released here on Friday by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on year-on-year (YoY) depicted a decrease of 2.06 owing to decrease in the prices of onions 63.22 per cent, tomatoes 56.11 per cent, electricity charges for Q1 41.63 per cent, garlic 32.58 per cent, maash 19.09 per cent, potatoes 17.97per cent, tea Lipton 17.93 per cent, wheat flour 14.16 per cent, chicken six per cent, masoor 5.87 per cent, rice IRRI-6/9 witnessed a reduction of 4.47per cent and chilies powder 3.86 per cent.

Weekly SPI up by 0.02pc

While on YoY major increase was observed in the prices of ladies sandal 55.62 per cent, moong 28.90 per cent, sugar 26.19 per cent, powdered milk 25.93 per cent, LPG 21.77 per cent eggs 17.90 per cent, beef 15.74 per cent, vegetable ghee 2.5kg 13 per cent, vegetable ghee 1kg 12.73 per cent), bananas 12.47 per cent, gur 10.85 per cent, firewood 10.80per cent and cooked daal 10.64 per cent.

On the other hand, a decrease is observed in the prices of eggs (9.53 per cent), tomatoes (5.62 per cent), garlic (1.03 per cent), pulse gram (0.35 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.17 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.03 per cent) and bananas and firewood (0.01 per cent) each.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 per cent) items increased, eight (15.69 per cent) items decreased and 20 (39.21 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group with monthly income up to Rs17,732 witnessed an increase of 0.05 per cent and was recorded at 299.50 points from previous week’s 299.40 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,732 to 22,888 with an increase of 0.05 per cent was recorded at 295.36 against previous week’s calculation of 295.20, the SPI for the income group Rs22,889-29,517 with an increase of 0.10per cent was recorded at 320.05 points against previous week’s recording of 319.72 points, the SPI for the income group Rs29,518-44,175 with an increase of 0.13 per cent was recorded at 310.88 points against previous week’s reading of 310.47 and SPI for the monthly income group above Rs44,175 recorded an increase of 0.42 per cent from 313.60points to 312.29.

