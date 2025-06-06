AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-06

Weekly SPI up by 0.02pc

Obaid Abrar Published 06 Jun, 2025 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: The SPI for the current week ended on June 04, 2025 increased by 0.02 percent. An increase is observed in the prices of tomatoes (16.94 percent), potatoes (11.52 percent), onions (5.21 percent), bananas (1.57 percent), eggs (1.34 percent), sugar (1.24 percent), rice basmati broken (1.02 percent), gur (0.81 percent), masoor (0.65 percent), milk fresh (0.47 percent), maash (0.46 percent), pulse gram (0.44 percent) and petrol (0.41 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Year-on-Year trend depicts decrease of 0.02 percent. The major increase is observed in ladies sandal (55.62 percent), eggs (35.36 percent), moong (31.74 percent), powdered milk (23.82 percent), sugar (23.51 percent), beef (17.51 percent), bananas (17.29 percent), pulse gram (15.91 percent), chicken (15.88 percent), LPG (15.31 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (13.56 percent) and vegetable ghee 1kg (12.49 percent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (64.90 percent), electricity charges for q1 (36.54 percent), garlic (27.79 percent), potatoes (23.15 percent), tomatoes (18.10 percent), maash (17.99 percent), tea Lipton (17.93 percent), wheat flour (14.10 percent), chilies powder (5.74 percent), diesel (5.68 percent), rice Irri (5.56 percent), masoor(5.47 percent) and petrol (5.41 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29 percent) items increased, six (11.77 percent) items decreased and 27 (52.94 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.28 percent, 0.18 percent, 0.10 percent, 0.04 percent and 0.05 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period under review include, tomatoes 1kg (18.10 percent), potatoes 1kg (23.15 percent), onions 1kg (64.90 percent, bananas (kela) local 1 dozen (17.29 percent), eggs hen (farm) 1 dozen (1.34 percent), sugar refined 1kg (1.24 percent), rice basmati broken (average quality) 1kg (1.02 percent), gur (average quality) 1kg (0.81 percent), masoor (washed) 1kg (0.65 percent), milk fresh (un-boiled) 1 litre (0.47 percent), maash (washed) 1kg (0.46 percent), pulse gram 1kg (0.44 percent), petrol super per litre (0.41 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.41 percent), moong (washed) 1kg (0.21 percent), shirting (average quality) 1 mtr (0.15 percent), rice IRRI-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab) 1kg (0.13 percent), and mustard oil (average quality)1kg (0.05 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI up by 0.02pc

Modernising KICT, SAPT: $1bn investment with Hutchison Port Holdings on the anvil

Pakistan’s threshold: World Bank fixes new poverty lines at $4.20/person/ day

‘Monthly Development Plan’ unveiled: Pakistan upbeat about 4.2pc growth

Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Nepra hearing on 13th: Interim tariffs for 8 Discos to take centre stage

March 2025: Nepra allows Rs3 negative adjustment for KE consumers

Finance Bill 2025 nearly done: Rs200bn new tax measures of GST, FED expected

LTO Karachi posts record Rs2.807trn collection

‘Concerns’ delay Starlink service launch

Remote sensing satellite project: VTT Global and SUPARCO collaborate on roadmap strategy

Read more stories