Weekly SPI up by 0.02pc

ISLAMABAD: The SPI for the current week ended on June 04, 2025 increased by 0.02 percent. An increase is observed in the prices of tomatoes (16.94 percent), potatoes (11.52 percent), onions (5.21 percent), bananas (1.57 percent), eggs (1.34 percent), sugar (1.24 percent), rice basmati broken (1.02 percent), gur (0.81 percent), masoor (0.65 percent), milk fresh (0.47 percent), maash (0.46 percent), pulse gram (0.44 percent) and petrol (0.41 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Year-on-Year trend depicts decrease of 0.02 percent. The major increase is observed in ladies sandal (55.62 percent), eggs (35.36 percent), moong (31.74 percent), powdered milk (23.82 percent), sugar (23.51 percent), beef (17.51 percent), bananas (17.29 percent), pulse gram (15.91 percent), chicken (15.88 percent), LPG (15.31 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (13.56 percent) and vegetable ghee 1kg (12.49 percent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (64.90 percent), electricity charges for q1 (36.54 percent), garlic (27.79 percent), potatoes (23.15 percent), tomatoes (18.10 percent), maash (17.99 percent), tea Lipton (17.93 percent), wheat flour (14.10 percent), chilies powder (5.74 percent), diesel (5.68 percent), rice Irri (5.56 percent), masoor(5.47 percent) and petrol (5.41 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 18 (35.29 percent) items increased, six (11.77 percent) items decreased and 27 (52.94 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.28 percent, 0.18 percent, 0.10 percent, 0.04 percent and 0.05 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period under review include, tomatoes 1kg (18.10 percent), potatoes 1kg (23.15 percent), onions 1kg (64.90 percent, bananas (kela) local 1 dozen (17.29 percent), eggs hen (farm) 1 dozen (1.34 percent), sugar refined 1kg (1.24 percent), rice basmati broken (average quality) 1kg (1.02 percent), gur (average quality) 1kg (0.81 percent), masoor (washed) 1kg (0.65 percent), milk fresh (un-boiled) 1 litre (0.47 percent), maash (washed) 1kg (0.46 percent), pulse gram 1kg (0.44 percent), petrol super per litre (0.41 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.41 percent), moong (washed) 1kg (0.21 percent), shirting (average quality) 1 mtr (0.15 percent), rice IRRI-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab) 1kg (0.13 percent), and mustard oil (average quality)1kg (0.05 percent).

