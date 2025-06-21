Shandur Polo Festival 2025 opens at world highest ground

PESHAWAR: The historic Shandur Polo Festival 2025 commenced with grandeur at the world's highest polo ground in Shandur, district Chitral Upper on Friday.

The three-day festival is being jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Pakistan Army, and Chitral Scouts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly Suraya Bibi, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr. Saif, Secretary Tourism Bakhtiyar Khan, Commissioner Malakand Abid Wazir, and Director General Tourism Habibullah Arif.

A thrilling match between Chitral’s Surlaspur team and Ghizer team from Gilgit-Baltistan marked the first day of the festival, with Surlaspur claiming victory by 6-3.

Over the next three days, traditional rival teams from Chitral and Gilgit will engage in a series of exciting and fiercely contested polo matches.

A large number of domestic and foreign tourists have reached Shandur to witness the event.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan said that Shandur Polo Festival is not merely a sport event, rather a vibrant cultural celebration that introduces the world to Pakistan’s peaceful atmosphere, breathtaking landscapes and rich heritage.

He added that Shandur Polo is a treasured cultural sport played at an altitude of 12,000 feet; attract polo enthusiasts and tourists from around the world.

The minister warmly welcomed the players and visitors to Shandur, stating that such festivals are a message of peace to the world and a reflection of the love Pakistanis have for their culture. Highlighting the significance of the event, the minister said that the annual polo contest between Chitral and Gilgit promotes unity, harmony, and brotherhood between the two regions.

A total of seven teams from each side are participating in the tournament.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, efforts are being made to equip sports grounds with modern facilities across the province to foster healthy and positive activities among the youth.

