Opinion Print 2025-06-21

COAS Munir’s praiseworthy ‘decisiveness’

Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

That COAS Asim Munir is leading from the front is a fact that has found its best expression from the praise that he has earned from US President Donald Trump for his “decisiveness” amid a profound crisis is a fact.

Indeed, the COAS deserves such praise for his highly impressive leadership that he displayed during the four-day Pakistan-India conflict last month. No doubt, it is a fact that cannot be emphasized enough.

In a related development, the COAS has made it clear to all and sundry Pakistan’s approach to a variety of challenges facing the world in general and the region in particular.

In his interaction in the US capital with prominent think tanks and the representatives of the strategic affairs institutions, the COAS has pointed out that there exists convergence of interests between the US and Pakistan, particularly in areas such as counterterrorism, regional security and economic development.

In my view, therefore, the army chief has been receiving kudos for all the right reasons. He has done the nation and the institution that he heads proud.

Samina Rahman (Karachi)

Donald Trump COAS Pakistan and US Indo Pak tensions Pakistan India conflict Field Marshal Asim Munir

