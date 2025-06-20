AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Netizens troll Macron’s post about Rafale jet reminding of Pak-India skirmish

  • Paris Air Show will wrap on June 22
BR Web Desk Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 06:34pm

French President Emmanuel Macron, posted a French-made Rafale fighter jet with the caption “European friends, you have a call,” on X on Friday, leading netizens especially within Pakistan to comment below, remind readers of the recent fate of the aircraft between the India-Pakistan skirmish.

Macron, in his defense, is urging Europe to strengthen its arsenal and reduce reliance on the United States.

However, users were quick to comment below the post, reminding users of the recent skirmish between India and Pakistan, where Pakistan Air Forces (PAF) shot down 3 Rafale jets with the help of Chinese-made J-10 fighter jets, leaving India humiliated.

Memes continue: Pakistanis celebrate air dominance over India on social media

French President Emmanuel Macron Rafale fighter jets

Comments

200 characters

Netizens troll Macron’s post about Rafale jet reminding of Pak-India skirmish

PM Shehbaz speaks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

KSE-100 Index closes flat after volatile trading

Budget FY25-26: Finance bill still being discussed, says FBR

SBP injects record high Rs14.3trn in banks for seven days

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Lucky Cement says ‘unidentified flying object’ hit Iraq plant

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

Pakistan signs $4.5bn loans with local banks to ease power sector debt

PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Read more stories