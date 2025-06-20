Netizens troll Macron’s post about Rafale jet reminding of Pak-India skirmish

French President Emmanuel Macron, posted a French-made Rafale fighter jet with the caption “European friends, you have a call,” on X on Friday, leading netizens especially within Pakistan to comment below, remind readers of the recent fate of the aircraft between the India-Pakistan skirmish.

Macron, in his defense, is urging Europe to strengthen its arsenal and reduce reliance on the United States.

However, users were quick to comment below the post, reminding users of the recent skirmish between India and Pakistan, where Pakistan Air Forces (PAF) shot down 3 Rafale jets with the help of Chinese-made J-10 fighter jets, leaving India humiliated.

